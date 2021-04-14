There are defeats that taste like victory. The one that Dortmund suffered a week ago against City was one of them. Terzic’s team fell 2-1 due to a goal by Foden in the last gasp, but he left the Etihad aware that he is capable of standing up to the leader of the Premier and, why not, eliminate him tonight at home. A goal would be enough for him if Hitz managed to keep his mark to zero before the siege to which the beautiful squad of a Guardiola will once again submit, who knows that, on nights like today, the beast Haaland is capable of scoring two or more if necessary (follow the game live on As.com).

He did not get wet in the first leg, but he did attend Reus, doubt for today’s appointment after suffering a blow last Saturday against Stuttgart, so that the captain would keep alive the hopes of the borussen. Hummels could also fall off the list due to circulatory problems and add to the absence of a Sancho who does not arrive on time to return against his former team due to a muscle injury. But Haaland is able to cover the casualties on his own in one of those dates that the prodigy of the continent loves and top scorer in the competition with ten goals. Wants.

Pep knows, that he will be able to count on all his troops when it comes to storming a Signal Iduna Park that would be overflowing if it were not for the pandemic. Especially considering the psychological moment, in favor of those in black and yellow. Borussia came back on Saturday against Stuttgart and remained with options to qualify for a Champions League in which City will be there again despite the recent defeat against Leeds de Bielsa who played the second half with ten. The same years have passed since Pep won his last Orejona.