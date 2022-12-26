Beauty and the Beast: plot, cast and streaming of the film of 2017

Tonight, Monday 26 December 2022, at 21.25 on Rai 1, Beauty and the Beast, a 2017 film directed by Bill Condon, is broadcast. Written by Evan Spiliotopoulos and Stephen Chbosky, the film is a live action remake of the 1991 animated film of the same name, based on the fairy tale by Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Towards the end of the eighteenth century, in the heart of Alsace, in France, a young prince with a handsome and charming appearance but with an arrogant and cruel character, lives in luxury and comfort inside his castle, throwing parties and balls and oppressing the populations of neighboring villages with taxes. One winter evening an elderly beggar arrives at the castle and, to put the prince to the test, offers him a rose in exchange for hospitality. But the young man refuses the gift and kicks her out in a bad way. At that point the beggar transforms into a sorceress who, to punish the young man for her arrogance, transforms him into a hideous beast and his servants into objects. The spell also acts on all the villages of the prince, whose citizens forget the existence of the castle and its inhabitants as if they had never existed. The castle thus remains isolated in the forest, in a sort of perennial winter and timeless space, due to the spell. Before leaving, the sorceress leaves the Beast her rose, which begins to wither: if the prince manages to love and be loved in turn before the flower loses its last petal, the spell will break, otherwise magic will become eternal; the cursed prince spends the next few years in despair, certain that no one will ever love a beast.

Years later, in Villeneuve, a village not far from the castle, Belle is a beautiful young girl who lives there with her artist father, Maurice. The villagers do not look favorably on her, because she is resourceful and different from typical girls her age. Captain Gaston, a hunter, as well as the richest bachelor and coveted by the women of the village but very arrogant and cynical, would like to marry Belle, believing that only his attractiveness is enough to convince the young woman to marry him. Belle refuses her attentions, but this only increases Gaston’s stubbornness towards her. Meanwhile Maurice leaves for an art fair in a nearby town, but on the way, he gets lost in the woods. As a storm breaks out, Maurice is attacked by wolves, but still manages to escape the beasts, taking refuge in the Beast’s castle wrapped in the abnormal winter climate. Immediately after hearing one of the objects speak Maurice runs away scared, but before leaving the gate he stops to pick a rose from the garden, as Belle had asked him for one as a gift for the trip. Unfortunately, however, Maurice is discovered by the Beast, who considering him a thief, captures him and locks him up in a cell in the castle tower.

Beauty and the beast: the cast of the film of 2017

We’ve seen the plot of Beauty and the Beast, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Emma Watson: Beautiful

Dan Stevens as Prince Adam / Beast

Luke Evans: Gaston

Kevin KlineMaurice

Josh Gad: Le Tont

Ewan McGregorLumière

Stanley Tucci: Maestro Cadenza

Ian McKellenHenry Tockins

Emma ThompsonMrs. Pott

Audra McDonald: Madame Wardrobe

Gugu Mbatha-Raw: Duster

Nathan MackChicco

Hattie Morahan: Agatha

Gerard Horan: Monsieur Jean Bric

Thomas Padden: Chapeau

Streaming and TV

Where to see Beauty and the Beast on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – Monday 26 December 2022 – at 9.25 pm on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.