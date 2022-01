Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- The actions of cleaning, arborization, painting of lanes in the streets, replacement of slabs and potholes that any passer-by or motorist can see in Los Mochis has been welcomed by the people of Mochi.

In various parts of the city you can see staff from Public Services or Public Works cleaning the streets, putting up a tree, dismantling medians or painting lanes in the streets.