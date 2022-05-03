Mexico. gorgeous! This is how Eiza González looked on the red carpet of the Met Gala 2022 this day. In New York, the annual event that brings together hundreds of celebrities was held this Monday, and the Mexican was one of them.

In several news portals, images of how Eiza González looked at the Met Gala are already shared, and to tell the truth, leaves speechless with the outfit that Glenda Reyna’s daughter chose.

Eiza González was the only Mexican celebrity who attended the aforementioned event and wore a long, mermaid-style soft-colored dress with a deep neckline with a tight effect at the waist.

Eiza Gonzalez. AFP Photo

The neckline that it shows deserves a separate mention, since it makes her look captivating and elegant, It also has delicate crystal applications throughout the dress.

The tail of Eiza’s dress shows plumage and matches the stole, which gave it a sophisticated touch and fulfilled the theme by showing a clear inspiration from American fashion of the 30s and 40s.

This is the third time that Eiza González attends the Met Gala in New York, and on Instagram she shared prior to the event that to look more beautiful she took a treatment called The beauty sandwich, created by Ivan Pol, the cosmetologist of the stars.

Said beauty treatment consists of preparing the skin with a facial lymphatic massage with the help of a jade roller to later apply Ematrix radiofrequency, which allowed her to show off rejuvenated skin and an even skin tone, she explained.

The Met Gala is one of the most anticipated events for fashion lovers and among other international celebrities who attended include Ryan Reynolds, Pete Davidson, Billie Eilish, Priscila Presley, Kylie Jenner, Katy Perry and Kortney Kardashian.