What will happen in the previews of the episodes of Beautiful which will air the week June 28 to July 3: Quinn and Brooke are now in a showdown: Logan is devastated to know that Ridge will no longer forgive her and that she will run away with Shauna Meanwhile, Dr. Escobar no longer wants to stand up to Sally as Flo begins to be annoyed by this situation …

Let’s see the news that will arrive this week in the soap of Beautiful, aired every day from Monday to Saturday at 13:40 up Channel 5: Ridge disappointed and angry with Brooke he decides to leave his wife and run by Shauna As suggested by Quinn, ready to leave for Las Vegas. He will try to stop her but failing to do so, he will decide to accompany her to confirm that there is still something between them and that from Fuller at least there is a true feeling …

Brooke she is destroyed because she knows that this time her husband will not forgive her. So will it too Katie with Bill who will beg your forgiveness. But the woman is afraid that her husband, as already demonstrated several times, will not be able to keep his promise …

Dr. Escobar no longer wants to take Sally’s game

Zoe, still shaken by what happened with Thomas, advises Flo to make her mistake, not to leave Wyatt too much alone with Sally. The disease of Sally it is changing everyone’s lives and priorities as well. Also Steffy pauses with Zoe to talk about Spencer with the hope that there is some alternative cure.

Meanwhile, while the Dr. Escobar no longer plans to cover Sally, Flo and Wyatt discuss the disease Spencer. While Sally hopes she can win back the heart of the boy who returned to her, Wyatt feels no feelings other than a great friendship and a deep state of compassion and fear. Flo, however, begins to bear the distance from her man badly …