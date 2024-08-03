Home page World

From: Victoria Krumbeck, Kilian Bäuml

Hiking in South Tyrol can be dangerous and expensive. Unprepared hikers not only risk their lives, but also high rescue costs.

Sand in Taufers – Mountain hiking is a popular leisure activity that offers both physical and mental benefits. However, it happens again and again that hikers get into trouble and put themselves in danger, which causes confusion among rescue services. The missing hikers are often desperately searched for. It is therefore important to find out about the route before starting the hike and to bring the right equipment with you, as a rescue operation can be expensive.

Mountain tours in South Tyrol: Unexpected dangers for athletes

Since the beginning of July, the higher mountain huts in South Tyrol have been accessible again, as ORF ON reported on July 9. However, mountain tours are currently associated with considerable risks, mainly due to unusual weather conditions that cover the otherwise visible paths and climbs with snowfields. The mountain rescue service is therefore repeatedly called to help hikers or mountain bikers in distress. Often they are simply poorly informed and inadequately equipped.

Mountain tours in South Tyrol are dangerous due to the exceptional weather conditions. © Frank Bienewald/IMAGO

Whether it’s a group of cyclists from Germany or hikers who were surprised by the darkness – the mountain rescue service always has its hands full. “People shouldn’t be ashamed to call 112 early enough, because for us, an operation during the day is much better than at night,” Walter Unterregelsbacher, head of the mountain rescue service in Sand in Taufers, told ORF.

Mountain professionals warn hikers: Sufficient equipment and information are crucial

Arnold Seeber, the keeper of the Kasseler Hütte, relies on education. “You have to be careful on the glacier fields or on the snow fields and hiking trails, it can be tough in the morning,” he warns. It is dangerous if you slip, because “then you’re gone and can’t hold on any more.” This can be avoided by using an ice axe or crampons. “Otherwise, you should always take glacier equipment with you on the mountain above 3000 meters, because the dangers are there all summer long,” advises Seeber.

Unterregelsbacher, the head of the mountain rescue service, points out that athletes who practice risky sports such as cycling or e-bike riding are often lightly dressed and without the right equipment. They also do not do enough research, which leads to accidents.

Mountain rescue in South Tyrol – Unusual dangers in summer

Seeber, the hut’s owner, agrees that there are people who are not sufficiently informed and are poorly equipped, especially when conditions become difficult. Hikers and cyclists often lack the equipment to cross a glacier and end up having to call the emergency services and be rescued by a helicopter or mountain rescue service.

In addition, a rescue can cost several thousand euros. In 2023, a helicopter rescue in Austria lasting 40 minutes cost an average of 4,984 euros. In Germany it was around 3,120 euros and in Switzerland an average of 3,681 euros, as the Austrian Alpine Association explained in a statement. Statutory health insurance often does not cover these costs or only covers them inadequately. As a rule, the rescued person is left with the rescue costs.