In anticipations of the new episode of Beautiful today, June 22, broadcast on Channel 5 at 1.40pm: Bill and Brooke blame Quinn, Ridge, furious, hits Bill, Katie moves away from Bill and Brooke.

What news will we find in the previews of Beautiful, of today’s episode June 22 aired on Channel 5, at 13:40. Let’s find out with the advances by Solodonna.it: Bill and Brooke they try to explain how things went, but be it Katie that Ridge they are furious, so much the latter is unable to restrain himself and strikes Bill. Katie decides to take a break and get away from both Bill than from his sister Brook!

Bill and Brooke blame Quinn

It is the evening of party, the guests begin to arrive. Ridge is struggling with the frame that has stopped reproducing images, Brooke chatters with Bill in a low voice and at that moment it arrives Eric is Quinn, the latter immediately introduces herself by making a joke to the two. Suddenly Ridge rejoices: the frame has started working again! Brooke remains frozen, hurries to explain to her husband, but by now it’s too late, everyone has seen the kiss that Brooke is Bill they exchanged.

The Spencer and the Logan they try to give their version of the facts to their respective spouses, who, after seeing the video, went on a rampage. Bill accusation Quinn, but the woman immediately admits her guilt: she wanted to show everyone the truth about Brooke. Then let a Ridge that Shauna he has no fault and that he absolutely did not agree to show the video and still continues to inform him that the Fulton is about to leave the city ..

Ridge is furious and hits Bill

What was supposed to be a party is turning into a fight. Indeed Ridge, seized with anger, he can’t help himself and punches Bill. Nobody defends it Spencer, outside of Brooke who continues to ask for forgiveness and to explain how things went.

In the eyes of Katie it only reads a great one contempt for Bill, as he walks away in pain and Quinn incites Ridge to run from Shauna!

Katie turns away from Bill and Brooke

Katie she will decide to take a break away from her husband, but mostly she will get away from Brooke, from which she feels even more betrayed. Woman begs her to forgive her, but she won’t listen to her, at least right now.

Quinn she is happy, she has won her battle and managed to ruin Brooke and its relationship with Ridge; but in seeing her husband saddened, because of his behavior, she pretends to be repentant and promises to Eric to apologize to Brooke.

Ridge, instead, he will follow the pressing advice of Quinn? Will run from Shauna to stop it !?