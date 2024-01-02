Beautiful things to begin with.. deep news

– Can we teach others contentment, and learn ways to achieve it? Does contentment come from within or does it come from without? How happy is the person who knew contentment and adhered to it!

– How unjust is this injustice that falls on the shoulders of a good man, in his gray years! He cannot say: No! And the word “yes” bridles him. Life is cruel when it tests a good man who bordered on childhood innocence, and people warn him about a black piece in the soul that he did not know, and does not want to know, in which lies evil and wickedness. That good man does not see it as useful in his gray years, and I wish people would leave him. Despite his ignorance, his kindness is past its time, because there are things in life that are not worth the trouble, especially for a good man whose hands were as soft as childhood!

– Do not bet on the human soul. This is a commandment I heard early on from a passing woman. She said it, and she almost squeezed it into my fist. Some words were as if they were carved from the bones of the ribs, and they do not leave your memory, but you do not know whether to follow the shadow of the dervish that lives in front of you, swimming in His glory. And follow the words of the ancients, or do you follow the prophecy of a fortune-teller whose wisdom was not in vain? And I killed her after she blew and let go three times in the hand!

– Some people believe that they did not kill you, when they set out to kill something beautiful in you. Some people believe that mowing the grass in your garden will not kill your mind, and uprooting the fig and almond bushes that shade your seat will not break your small, unbearable heart. Some people are inhabited by the illusion of daily killing things. Small, innocent, wild herbs, and details in the soul colored with goodness and love for humanity!

If the blessing were a cloud without a cloud, we would follow it until it rained. If the blessing were in the depths of a mountain or deep in a valley, it would mean to us. Even if it was on the wing of a bird or a sudden gust of wind. Blessing is always a gift from God. It came sent and is reserved for some of God’s servants, so pray for them. Do not leave them, for you do not know how much you will lose!

– There are things in life that are beautiful in their beginning… and deep in experience. If they knock on your door once, do not prevent them from settling, and if they meet your shoulders once, do not let them pass by. They are things that cannot be bought or sold!