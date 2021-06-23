The advances of the Beautiful soap opera continue today, June 23: The relationship between Ridge and Brooke is again at risk, Ridge reacts with anger at the sight of the video, Shauna leaves Los Angeles

In the advances of Beautiful today 23 June: The video of the kiss between Bill and Brooke was seen by the whole family, and now the relationship between the Mr and Mrs Forrester is at risk again. Katie looks at her husband with anger and contempt while Ridge he can’t hold back and hits Bill, in the meantime Shauna, unaware of everything, she is determined to leave Los Angeles.

Ridge and Brooke’s relationship is at risk again

Brooke is Ridge, after the constant contrasts due to Thomas, they reconciled and returned to live together. The Forrester gave his partner a digital frame, where they can immortalize the happiest moments of their history. Unfortunately, just before the reconciliation, Brooke, in a moment of weakness, she let himself be kissed by Bill is Shauna immortalized the moment.

Quinn to take revenge on the Logan and to help her friend, she stole the video from Shauna and uploaded it to the digital frame making it public to all the guests! And it is precisely during the party, while Katie is ready to make the toast for the reconciliation of the two spouses, the video appears!

Now that the betrayal of Bill is Brooke was made public to the whole family, the situation of Mr and Mrs Forrester it can get worse again.

Ridge reacts with anger at the video

Everyone is shocked and speechless. Katie looks at her husband with much contempt, Ridge, in a rage, he can’t stop and hits Bill with a punch to the face, while Brooke, crying, she apologizes to her husband and tries to explain that it all started from a very difficult time and that it was just a kiss of comfort, but they both quickly realized they were wrong!

Neither of the betrayed spouses, however, listens to her: Ridge besides being furious at the infidelity towards her, he can’t accept that Brooke has managed to betray her sister for the umpteenth time Katie, who will declare that she does not want to forgive Brooke and his apologies, after the fourth betrayal, have no value!

Shauna leaves Los Angeles

Shauna she is unaware of everything and is convinced to leave Los Angeles. La reconciliation between Ridge and Brooke it pains her, so she reaches her daughter to greet her before leaving.

Flo is going through a difficult time due to the poor health conditions of Sally and now, later Wyatt, he will also have to overcome his mother’s abandonment. The girl will try to persuade Shauna to stay, but she’s too hurt, she can’t.

In the course of their conversation, however Fulton sr will reveal to his daughter that he saw the kiss between Brooke is Bill!