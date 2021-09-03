In the new episode of Beautiful today 3 September 2021: Quinn has succeeded in her intent, Bill takes courage and returns to Brooke, Quinn spies Brooke and Bill

In the advances of Beautiful of today September 3: Quinn, with the complicity of Bill, has managed to separate, once again, Ridge and Brooke. Bill back to the attack to win back Brooke. Quinn he realizes their proximity and uses the opportunity to his advantage.

Quinn has succeeded in her intent

Quinn managed to divide Ridge and Brooke and runs to compliment Bill. Brooke meanwhile he tries to give explanations to Ridge. For the Logan however the situation, instead of becoming clearer, becomes more complicated; in fact after comparing his affection for Bill, to the feeling that the Forrester try for Taylor, the designer is furious and no longer wants to listen to his Ex-wife. Brooke then turns to Shauna calling her a bully intruder, but Fuller this time he reacts and immediately sets the record straight: now, the Mrs. Forrester is she and Brooke no longer has a say!

Read also: Beautiful previews today, June 29: Quinn satisfied, Vittoria declares!

Apparently Quinn he hit the target and his plan to push away Brooke come on Forrester, it is bearing fruit.

Bill takes courage and goes back to Brooke

Ridge so he said goodbye to Brooke, she is now alone. Bill however, there is no peace and, despite the refusal of the Logan, returns to the attack. Admission by Brooke to have feelings towards him and to have known that Ridge ended their relationship, gives him strength to come back and try to win it back.

Bill will try to convince the Logan to give him another chance and to trust him, but this time too Brooke will not give up!

Quinn spies on Bill and Brooke

Bill asks to Brooke to start a new story together, but the woman, once again, she tells him to love Ridge. She then urges him to return to his family begging him not to add more pain to Katie. Brooke is already sorry for the fact that Katie you think badly of her, she doesn’t want her sister to continue to suffer. Unfortunately, however, also this time, someone spies on their conversation: Quinn.

Fuller, surely, he will use the opportunity to his advantage: he will tell a Ridge what he saw, thus confirming his doubts about Brooke.

It might interest you: Beautiful sneak peeks today, September 2: Ridge leaves Brooke!