In the advances of Beautiful today June 30: Sally wants to win back Wyatt, for this he spread the rumor of his illness, but Zoe has suspicions about Spectra and warns Flo, the latter goes to the doctor Escobar, that begins to go into crisis and decides to face Sally.

Sally lies about her illness

The doctor Escobar, despite not approving of the methods of Spectra, continue to hold the game. Indeed Sally he is lying about his health: he wants to be able to win back the young man Spencer. The plan appears to have been successful: Wyatt and Sally they got back together and Flo, in agreement with Lo Spencer, accepted that he came back with Sally, to relieve her pain and make them spend together the last days that the disease would have given her! None of the people who are aware of his illness seem to doubt, for this, the Spectra, hopes it will last for a long time, but the doctor Escobar start to have some doubts!

Zoe is suspicious of Sally

One day Flo, suddenly, she came to the home of Sally, while the latter was talking to the doctor Escobar. The girl standing in the doorway caught something strange in their speeches and immediately became suspicious.

Between Zoe is Flo in the past there have been conflicts, but at this moment they seem to have the same fate: the first was abandoned on the altar by Thomas, the second, despite being reciprocated by Wyatt, she found herself alone due to the illness of Sally.

Zoe has big doubts about the Spectra and, before his former accomplice finds himself in the same condition, he warns her!

Penny Escobar confronts Sally

The warning of Zoe gives even more weight to the suspicions of Flo, but the girl will try to control herself, at least until she is sure.

Meanwhile the Dr. Escobar received a visit from Flo, he asked her to persuade Sally to try other treatments. Penny Escobar thus begins to enter into crisis and to have second thoughts, for this he will go to Sally, warning her to be ready to reveal the truth to everyone and to pay for her sins …