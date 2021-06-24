What implications there will be in the events by Beautiful then this new episode today June 24: Quinn doesn’t want Shauna to give up, Quinn doesn’t apologize says she revealed the real Brooke, will Shauna leave or will Ridge stop her?

In the episode of today 24 June of the soap of Beautiful: Shauna warns Quinn that will leave Los Angeles, but the Fuller she doesn’t accept that her friend gave up so easily. Quinn is accused by Bill is Brooke and she confesses without any hesitation, but adds that she wanted to show the truth Brooke. Shauna, unaware of the facts, he reaches Flo to greet you before departure, Ridge will stop it or let it Fulton leave?

Quinn doesn’t want Shauna to give up

Shauna recorded the video he takes Brooke is Bill while they kiss, but decided not to use it so as not to ruin the marriage of Ridge, she then warned her friend Quinn that he would leave Los Angeles, to return to Las Vegas, and rebuild a life. Quinn did not accept that Shauna she gave up so easily, without fighting and, sure that that video was useful for both of them to get rid of the much hated Brooke, has organized a plan to make it public and show it to the whole family!

Quinn doesn’t apologize, says she revealed the real Brooke

Quinn, since she became the wife of Eric, he always wanted to get rid of Brooke, his ex-wife. She tried to do it cleanly, but she realized that the Logan it’s a important presence, how much bulky in the family, for this she must be fought with the dark and evil side of the old woman Quinn.

When the video scrolls into the frame, everyone is shocked. Brooke is Bill they tried to give their version of the facts, but to no avail and then they accused Quinn. There Fuller he confessed without hesitation and, of course, without apology, added that he did it on purpose to reveal a Ridge the true Brooke.

There Logan she will try in every way to ask for forgiveness from her husband, but apparently, for Ridge, their relationship is closed forever!

Will Shauna leave or will Ridge stop her?

Shauna, unaware of the whole situation, he reached Flo to greet her before her departure. From their conversation, Flo she realized how important it is Ridge for his mother, in fact Shauna he decided to leave Los Angeles because he will never be able to bear the presence of another woman next to the designer!

Will the new events be able to change the situation? Shauna will leave for Las Vegas or Ridge will it stop her?

