What will happen in the previews of the new episode of Beautiful today 21 June 2021? Quinn wants to enjoy her show, Ridge manages to restart the frame, Ridge and Katie are furious, they discover they have been betrayed.

Let’s see the news that will arrive this week in the soap of Beautiful, aired every day at 13:40 up Channel 5? Quinn hates Brooke and she is determined, by all means, to destroy her and remove her from the family Forrester. While guests arrive, Ridge tries to reset the frame that stopped working, but when the images start scrolling again Katie is Ridge they discover that they have both been betrayed.

Quinn wants to enjoy her show

Quinn wants to destroy Brooke and uploaded the video of the kiss between Bill and the Logan on the frame, which Ridge he gave them for their reconciliation. There Eric’s wife he always hated Brooke, he has never endured the strong influence he manages to have over the men of the Forrester family, especially on her husband. There Fuller realized that the only way to fight theEric’s ex-wife, is to go back to being there Quinn of a time, to bring out its dark side; so on the evening of the party everyone will realize that the “old Quinn“, What it used to be, but what matters most is that it will finally be able to to break free, once and for all, of his hated enemy.

Ridge manages to restart the frame

The guests are arriving. Ridge is intent on reset the digital photo frame that has stopped working. in the meantime Brooke and Bill they confabulate among themselves, while on the threshold of the house appears Eric and Quinn. Fuller immediately comes up with a provocation addressed to the two, when suddenly Ridge rejoices: the frame has restarted! Brooke, frozen, immediately try to explain the Forrester but now it’s too late!

Ridge and Katie are furious, they discover they have been betrayed

The frame starts working again and the images of immediately appear Bill is Brooke kissing. The two try to give explanations but to no avail; Ridge is Katie they are furious! Bill accusation Quinn, but the Fuller he immediately admits that he uploaded the video, he wanted the truth about it to come out Brooke, then immediately justifies Shauna in the eyes of Ridge. She she never agreed, she didn’t want to hurt him or him Katie, then again adds that Shauna she’s about to leave town, someone should stop her! He will do it Ridge ?!