What will happen in the previews of the new episode of Beautiful today June 28, 2021? Ridge runs to stop Shauna, Shauna is adamant, she wants to leave town, Bill and Brooke ask Katie for forgiveness, but she refuses

Let’s see the news that will arrive this week in the soap of Beautiful, aired every day at 13:40 up Channel 5? Ridge knows that Shauna is about to leave Los Angeles and runs to stop her, but there Fulton she has no intention of retracing her steps, she is determined to return in Las Vegas. Bill and Brooke they ask Katie to forgive them, but she, at least for now, does not intend to do so!

Ridge runs to stop Shauna

Shauna made his decision, he wants to go back to Las Vegas, without showing a Ridge the video of the kiss of Brooke is Bill. He understood that the Forrester is in love with Brooke and does not intend to harm him. This is what Shauna she says to her daughter as she packs her bags to return to Las Vegas.

Quinn instead, he heard no reason and did so Ridge saw the video publicly and during the reunion party between him and the Logan; that’s how the Forrester he found out everything and after a brief confrontation with his wife, pursued by Quinn, who made him aware of the imminent departure of Shauna, Ridge runs to stop her, but there Fulton will not be convinced so easily …

Shauna is adamant, she wants to leave the city!

Shauna now knows what happened to Villa Forrester, but he does not intend to retrace his steps, Ridge instead he is ready to follow her. There Fulton, even if she is in love, she will do everything to dissuade him, warning him that he will soon regret his choice. the Forrester will be adamant and will explain to the Flo’s mother, that he is a free man, as the divorce papers have not been revoked and the signatures of both remain on those papers.

Bill and Brooke ask Katie for forgiveness, but she refuses

Katie he is reliving his nightmare. Once again his older sister betrayed her, she did it again, kissing her husband; she hoped, after all that was, it would never happen again!

Bill is Brooke they tried to explain and apologize: that kiss has no meaning! But Katie, More and more agitated, she told them she needs time. She wants to go back to her son because it’s only him she needs right now!