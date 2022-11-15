Clothing consisting of pixels instead of textile. Screenwear it is aptly named. The Design Museum in Den Bosch has devoted an exhibition to it, which takes you past virtual fashion creations, catwalks, campaigns and models, among other things. For the non-gamers among us, a completely different world, in which you are your digital self, as a species shapeshiftertransform into any form or identity you wish.

The possibilities in the digital fashion world are virtually limitless. So every opportunity to put it in the metaverse better to do than in reallife, you would think. But nothing is less true. This is what real inclusion looks like onscreen but very little talk. Old patterns are often repeated: bodies are thin, faces are ‘standard’ and when it comes to genders we ‘just’ keep it at two.

Media sensation

Fortunately, there are exceptions, as the exhibition also shows. Designers and collectives who use high tech and science to empower and celebrate people in all their diversity. Take the fashion brand Hanifa, from Anifa Mvuemba. The Congolese/Kenyan/American designer who became a media sensation in the middle of the Covid 19 misery by presenting her Pink Label Congo via Instagram Live. The creations were shown by virtual yet lifelike 3D models.

Another example of ‘this is how it can be done’ is the one that was founded in 2020 London Institute of Digital Fashion that launched the first ever non-binary virtual model. The intention is that it will work for men’s and women’s collections – although that qualification is of course completely old-school.

She’s black and thin, has a short afro and a fashion resume that’s definitely impressive

Whoever enters the exhibition in Den Bosch is almost immediately face to face with another virtual one stunner: Shudu, the world’s first digital supermodel. She’s black and thin, has a short afro and a fashion resume that’s definitely impressive. Shudu was featured in leading international fashion magazines, worked for Balmain and shoe designer Christian Louboutin (yes, the one from the red soles) and was a test driver for Tesla.

In our country she passed by in VPRO’s Backlight documentary Perfect meabout beauty ideals, and she appeared alongside barrier-breaking (role) models such as Naomi Campbell, Bethann Hardison, Sylvana Simons, Alek Wek, Grace Jones and Munroe Bergdorf in the Voices of Fashion expo in Central Museum Utrecht. Completely logical, according to one, while the other thought it was ‘too much honor’. Not for Shudu himself, but for Cameron-James Wilson (male, white, British). The photographer who created her and who – with the help of real stand-ins – brings her ‘to life’ on catwalks and covers.

Institutional Racism

I continue to find it extremely painful: a (white) man who builds a (black) woman, entirely according to his own insight and taste, and earns money from it under the guise of ‘inclusion’. All the more so since a career in ‘fashion’ for black women still seems almost unattainable.

When Wilson introduced Shudu, there was a huge one back lash. Cries such as ‘digital slavery’ and ‘institutional racism’ were frequently heard. That criticism seems to have died down. We now mainly focus on the wonders of technology. Partly rightly so, because the developments are fascinating to watch. But fashion – digital or not – should also be about people. Especially in this age of avatars and augmented reality it is important to stop.