Scheveningen’s beach boulevard has undergone a major overhaul in recent years. Millions have been invested in it. But many beach bars don’t look good. Because the back of those tents is built towards the boulevard, you mainly see cluttered kitchens, waste bins, extraction systems and stacked beach beds. “It could be a bit more attractive.”
Ilah Rubio
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Beautiful #sea #view #boulevard #Scheveningen #Cluttered #kitchens #waste #bins #block #view
Leave a Reply