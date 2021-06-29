In the previews of the new episode of Beautiful today, June 29, broadcast on Channel 5 at 1.40pm: Quinn justifies herself with Eric, Brooke clashes with Quinn, Ridge and Katie thank Quinn

What news will we find in the previews of Beautiful, of today’s episode June 22 aired on Channel 5, at 13:40. Let’s find out with the advances by Solodonna.it: Eric does not approve of what his wife has done towards Brooke, for this Quinn it justifies itself. Brooke in a face to face he collides again with Quinn, who, however, is not intimidated and points out that she is the winner!

Quinn justifies herself with Eric

Quinn had his great satisfaction. Ridge, at the sight of the images of the kiss of Brooke, did not want to believe his eyes and, when the Logan attempted to explain the situation, the Forrester he did not want to hear reasons. The plan of the Fuller it worked perfectly, Ridge rushed from Shauna to stop it.

Quinn he knows well that Eric does not approve of what he has done, so he tries to contain himself and justify himself, making it clear that his is not an attack on Brooke, but it wouldn’t have been fair that Shauna, had lost the man he loves, only to make him stay with a woman who betrays him!

Brooke collides with Quinn

Brooke is Quinn have come to a showdown. Brooke face to face again, he quarrels, once again, with his indomitable enemy, but the wife of Eric, very calmly, he points out that she has lost everyone’s esteem and, above all, has been abandoned by her husband who ran from Shauna who, in his opinion, she is the right woman for him, because it is reliable and generous.

Quinn in front of Eric has made it clear that he does not want to take revenge on his hated enemy, but the attitude he shows in front of Brooke says quite another thing!

Ridge and Katie thank Quinn

Quinn continue to point out to the Logan that victory is his. She finally managed to show everyone the true face of Brooke, all his securities are gone along with Ridge, who will never forgive her. Furthermore, the Fuller, reminds Brooke, that she has no responsibility, it all happened because of her betrayal with Bill, husbandor his sister, for this no one will ever be able to forgive her.

Eric, instead, he seems to lay all the blame on his wife, ma Katie is Ridge thank you Quinn, for having made them discover the betrayal of the spouses, which, otherwise, would never have come out!

Quinn, justified by everyone, secretly from her husband, can celebrate while Brooke is condemned by the whole family!

Will succeed the Brooke Logan to win back Ridge Forrester?