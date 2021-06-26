In the previews of the new episode of Beautiful today, June 26, broadcast on Channel 5 at 1.40pm: Quinn manages to convince Ridge not to waste time and reach Shauna who is about to leave the city. Quinn at the behest of her husband will try to apologize to Brooke but it will be useless …

What news will we find in the previews of Beautiful, of today’s episode June 26 aired on Channel 5, at 13:40. Let’s find out with the advances by Solodonna.it: the kiss filmed by Shauna left its mark. Ridge he’s furious, he doesn’t want to hear about Brooke anymore. So too Katie who has decided to take a pause for reflection from Bill. Quinn’s husband does not understand why he is so nasty and expects his wife to apologize to Logan …

Meanwhile, Ridge has left home once he finds out, thanks to Quinn, that Shauna is leaving Los Angeles to return to forever. Las Vegas. Will the Forrester be able to stop her and convince her to change her mind?

Ridge is determined to divorce Brooke and follow Shauna to Las Vegas

Shauna who recorded the video of the kiss between Brooke is Bill, did not want to show the video to anyone. She didn’t want to hurt Ridge or win back the man she loves because of others. For this he decided to leave. But now Ridge he wants to stop her.

An attempt that the Fulton try to reject but without success. Ridge will remind her that i divorce papers have been signed and not yet canceled. He is therefore a free man who can choose to do what he wants. And now his only wish is to be able to stand by Shauna’s side. For this the Forrester he’s ready to get on that plane and take the woman to Las Vegas. Only in this way, perhaps, will he understand what he really feels for her …