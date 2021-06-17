What implications there will be in the events by Beautiful then this new episode today, June 17: Brooke goes to Villa Forrester, Quinn wants to get rid of Brooke forever, Brooke instead of confessing finds a trick

In the episode of today June 17 of the soap of Beautiful: Brooke is sure the video uploaded to the frame is the work of Quinn and goes to villa Forrester to have a confrontation with her, Quinn she is sure that with that video she can get rid of her hated enemy forever, keeping her away from family forever Forrester. Brooke he knows he must confess his mistake a Ridge, but instead of doing so he finds a trick.

Brooke goes to Villa Forrester

Brooke has no doubt it was Quinn to upload the video. So he goes to Villa Forrester to meet the Fulton, waiting for her satisfied. There Logan he has no trouble getting her to confess, Quinn he immediately admits his guilt and warns her that, even if video had been canceled, you will find a way to give the news anyway and will do it publicly.

Brooke knows that Quinn will not change his mind, so he decides to leave and tell everything to Ridge, him he will understand his moment of weakness. But before you leave Villa Forrester, Brooke he wants to know who made that video; here too Eric’s wife immediately reveals the author’s name: Shauna, but then he specifies: it will be her and not Shauna, to make this story public. Brooke then he realizes that he is doubly in trouble.

Quinn wants to get rid of Brooke forever

Shauna shot that video, but never intended to use it, it would ruin the life of the person he loves and of katie, the only one who truly forgave her daughter. Quinn instead he sees his luck in the video: he can finally take revenge is away forever its hated enemy by Forrester family and especially by the men of the same family, on which Brooke has a great influence. Quinn can finally to break free of Booke!

Brooke instead of confessing finds a trick

Brooke he knows he has to to confess to Ridge kiss her with Bill, before Quinn show him the video. Brooke he would like to avoid that the situation degenerates and that it is above all to pay the price Katie.

Time passes, the party is about to begin, but Brooke you don’t make up your mind to talk to Ridge. C.so he finds a remedy that he hopes will prove to be valid: he will say that the frame has a fault! He will succeed Brooke to get away with it?