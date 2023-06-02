A sun-drenched weekend awaits us, says Weerplaza. In the southeast of the country it can even get hot in summer on Saturday.

Although it became cloudy in more and more places on Thursday afternoon, the sun broke through more and more during the day on Friday.

It’s the start of a sunny weekend. According to Weerplaza, it will be ‘beautiful outdoor weather’ on Saturday. The wind is coming more from the northeast and bringing warmer air with it. In the southeast it can even get warm in summer with a maximum of 25 degrees.

On the Wadden Islands and along the north coast it will remain somewhat cooler at 17 to 19 degrees. In the rest of the country, the temperature rises above 20 degrees.

Sunday

After a somewhat colder night with temperatures between 6 and 10 degrees, the sun is also shining brightly on Sunday. In the north, cloud fields from the North Sea enter the country, so that the temperature there remains somewhat lower at 17 to 19 degrees. On the Wadden Islands it does not even get warmer than about 15 degrees.

In the rest of the country, it promises to be another warm day, with temperatures rising to above 20. Weerplaza warns of the sun’s strength, which will rise to 6. Without sunscreen, the skin can burn within 15 to 30 minutes.

For those who can’t get enough of the beautiful weather: it will remain sunny and dry even after the weekend.

