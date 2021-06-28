Advances and plots of Beautiful, A life and Mr Wrong today, June 28, 2021: Ridge ready to leave with Shauna; Maite in prison but Camino can’t see her; Ozgur feels betrayed by Ezgi.

Beautiful: advances 28 June 2021

Shauna she is determined to leave Los Angeles. Not even the intervention of Ridge in person will make her change her mind. But the Forrester it is clear: the divorce documents with Brooke have not been revoked. He is a free man, ready to follow her Fulton everywhere…

Meanwhile a Villa Forrester, Brooke is Bill I’m embarrassed, they don’t know how to behave with Katie anymore. Her sister kissed her husband. Nor is it the first time her sister has betrayed her like this. For now Katie does not forgive them …

One life: advances 28 June 2021

Love between Maite is Chimney it was discovered and forbidden Felicia who has decided to confront the artist, the woman who has diverted her daughter. Now it will be difficult days for Pasamar’s daughter, watched over by her brother Emilio who, however, is on the side of her sister.

Free however she alarms everyone by saying that Maite is trying to escape from Acacias and so she is alerted Civil Guard who manages to capture her before the arrival of his beloved who discovers that Maite has ended up in prison. All the fault of Felicia’s complaint. The painter is kept under surveillance and Camino can’t even meet her …

“A life”Airs on Canale 5 during the week, from Monday to Friday, from approximately 14.10 to 14.45. The Spanish soap opera was created by Aurora Guerra, who is the same creator of “The Secret”.

Mr Wrong: advances June 28, 2021

Ezgi he prepares for a special evening to celebrate his birthday. But Inail is impressed when she discovers that the surprise party is being organized by Serdar who hasn’t given up on losing his girlfriend. In front of all his relatives and friends, the charming doctor gives Ezgi a diamond necklace …

Ozgur discovers that his enemy, the one who is preventing him from expanding his business with Ozun, is in a well-known club in the city, La Lou. When the Atasoy enters the club he cannot believe his eyes: Ezgi is cheating on him with Serdar. A few hours later Ezgi goes to La Gabbia but Ozgur liquidates it by closing their love story …

Mr Wrong starring Can Yaman airs from Monday to Friday at 2.15pm on Channel 5