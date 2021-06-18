Advances and plots of Beautiful, A Life and Mr Wrong today, June 18, 2021: Quinn threatens Brooke to tell the whole truth; no duel for Ildefonso; Nevin separates Ezgi and Ozgur.

Beautiful: advances 18 June 2021

Quinn admitted in front of Brooke that she inserted the video into the digital frame that Ridge gave to the Logan. And he also trusts that it was Shauna to record the kiss between her and Eric. Quinn is ready to take her revenge and tell everyone the truth. Brooke will be left with no other solution than to tell Ridge what happened first, convinced that she will understand her moment of weakness.

The goal of Quinn is that Ridge leaves Brooke Logan forever and gets together with Shauna who recorded the video but has no intention of destroying Ridge’s marriage or Eric’s. Will she be able to convince Quinn to retrace her steps?

One life: advances 18 June 2021

The letters of Ursula are upsetting the inhabitants of Acacias 38. Among other things, there will also be problems between Servant is Jacinto. After reading the letter from the Dicenta, the vigilante has decided to remove the salute to the goalkeeper.

Meanwhile, Ildefonso mocked by Antonito for having escaped military service decides to take justice by himself and challenge the man to a duel. A duel that fortunately will be avoided by Marquis Los Pontones who will succeed in making his nephew right. Chimney but thanks to this gesture he will accuse his suitor of being a violent man …

“A life”Airs on Canale 5 during the week, from Monday to Friday, from approximately 14.10 to 14.45. The Spanish soap opera was created by Aurora Guerra, who is the same creator of “The Secret”.

Mr Wrong: advances 18 June 2021

The romantic evening of Ezgi with his Serdar is ruined by Nevin is Unal who pay a surprise visit to their son Ozgur. Their intent is to break the relationship between Inail and the Atasoy. Meanwhile, their presence forces her to give the doctor a hole …

As Ezgi thought, Ozgur is jealous of her and Serdar but this does not stop him from inviting Yesim, who is very attracted to the businessman, home. When he is ready to dive his arms across the wall of the house he hears his mother talking to Inail.

Mr Wrong starring Can Yaman airs from Monday to Friday at 2.15pm on Channel 5