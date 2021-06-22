Advances and plots of Beautiful, A Life and Mr Wrong today, June 22, 2021: Ridge punches Bill; Marcia and Felipe are still attracted to each other; Nevin disappointed by Ezgi and Ozgur’s lies

Beautiful: advances 22 June 2021

The explanations of Brooke is Bill sare useless. Ridge is Katie they are angry, disappointed and do not want to know more about their respective spouses. The Spencer rightly accuses Quinn who has no trouble admitting that it was she who put the video inside the frame. Furious Ridge punches his rival in love who falls to the ground and is only rescued by Logan.

in the meantime Quinn, ready to shout for victory, urges the Forrester to join Shauna leaving for Las Vegas adding that she really loves him. And so it will be: Ridge runs to the airport from Shauna while Katie he decided to leave Bill and not to forgive her older sister …

One life: advances June 22, 2021

After keeping the secrecy on the kiss between Maite and his pupil in the end Free was forced to tell the whole truth a Felicia. The confession of Free eventually forced the Pasamar to lock up his daughter at home under the strict control of his brother Emilio.

Read also: Beautiful: protagonist dying because of Bill?

All the fault of a painting of a depicting nude Chimney. Upon seeing the painting, Felicia lost her head and asked her daughter for an explanation, who was also slapped by her mother. Meanwhile, Felipe has serious doubts about marriage with Genoveva although the woman carries her child in her womb. When the lawyer reviews March, between the two, passion breaks out …

“A life”Airs on Canale 5 during the week, from Monday to Friday, from approximately 14.10 to 14.45. The Spanish soap opera was created by Aurora Guerra, who is the same creator of “The Secret”.

Mr Wrong: advances June 22, 2021

The mother of Ezgi we are very sorry to discover that his daughter Ezgi e Ozgur they have told her a series of lies and she demands that he return home with her a Bursa. Likewise Sevim is aunt Fitant showed up at Ozgur’s house to persuade him to date another girl.

Meanwhile, it turns out that between Deniz is Ozan there is a deep connection. For this the Koparan she seems to have decided to lower her defenses and allow the cook to make herself known. In the meantime, a superstitious rite of Unal is Nevin creates many problems for the house ofAtasoy…

It might interest you: Beautiful today June 22: Ridge doesn’t hold back and hits Bill

Mr Wrong starring Can Yaman airs from Monday to Friday at 2.15pm on Channel 5