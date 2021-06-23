Advances and plots of Beautiful, A life and Mr Wrong today, June 23, 2021: Shauna ready to return to Las Vegas; Felipe begins to doubt Genoveva; Ezgi and Ozgur claim to love each other.

Beautiful: advances 23 June 2021

The images of the kiss destroyed not one but two marriages. The one between Ridge is Brooke, the one between Bill is Katie. All because of Quinn and his hunger for revenge. A revenge that will be completed only when the Forrester will come back with Shauna.

The woman, who recorded the video, has long been in love with Ridge but she doesn’t want her to be the cause of the end of her marriage, and she doesn’t want the man to come back to her for Brooke’s betrayal either. Shauna unaware of everything, she is ready to leave Los Angeles, to return to Las Vegas. But before he does, he goes to say hello to his daughter Flo trying to convince her not to leave. Will he succeed?

One life: advances 23 June 2021

After the kiss with Marcia, Felipe he understood that he no longer loved Genoveva although the woman carries her child in her womb. But not only. The lawyer also begins to doubt his future bride. His name continues to be mentioned in the letters of Ursula and begins to think that there may be something true in the accusations against her. And so he decides to talk to his friend about it Ramon…

Read also: Mr Wrong, previews today 9 June: Ezgi changes his mind

Meanwhile also Cinta she is convinced that Julio should become part of the family. But Josè Miguel does not want to tell the whole truth a Bellita. The woman comes from a difficult time and doesn’t have to suffer further worries. Ramon will advise Josè to make sure the boy is telling the truth.

“A life”Airs on Canale 5 during the week, from Monday to Friday, from approximately 14.10 to 14.45. The Spanish soap opera was created by Aurora Guerra, who is the same creator of “The Secret”.

Mr Wrong: advances June 23, 2021

Ezgi is Ozugar spend an unforgettable night. A night where the two boys show all their love, despite their parents being against their relationship. But theInail and theAtasay they will have to contend with the jealousy of Serdar.

in the meantime Deniz struggles to resist Ozan, after discovering that there is a relationship between them since childhood.

Mr Wrong starring Can Yaman airs from Monday to Friday at 2.15pm on Channel 5