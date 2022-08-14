Tijuana, Baja California.- With messages of peace and hope, a flower shop left bouquets of flowers in different areas from the city of TijuanaLower California, Saturday morning after the violent events of Friday.

Saturday morning in Tijuana was different from any weekend, as many businesses closed for security due to the burning of more than 10 public transport vehicles.

The flower shop “Mary’s name is my love”, one of the businesses affected by the wave of violence that had to close last Saturday, already had several bouquets ready to sell during the day, so decided to send a message to the citizens: PEACE.

Bouquets of flowers appear in Tijuana with messages of peace | Instagram: maria.her.name is.my.love

“How could I not open and sell my flowers… I preferred to leave some of the bouquets that I already had ready for this weekend in various parts of the city with a word of great power… PEACE,” wrote the official page of the florist in Instagram.

“If our flowers are always messengers of love and happiness, this time they are messengers of peace”, he emphasized. And so it was that several bouquets of flowers were placed in various areas of Tijuana’s public thoroughfare with the message “PEACE.”

Beautiful message! Bouquets of flowers appear in Tijuana with messages of peace | Instagram: maria.her.name is.my.love

This action moved the people of Tijuana and citizens of other municipalities of Baja California who through social networks were able to see the gesture. Likewise, the message of peace is for all the states that have been affected by the wave of violence and all of Mexico.

“There are many good people who want to work and get ahead… there are more of us who are good and there are more of us who raise our voices and want to see Mexico rise up.”