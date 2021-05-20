Mario Hermoso’s second season at Atlético has been radically contrary to the first. A beautiful Mario who has not stopped growing and becoming essential for Simeone in this 2020-21. If a year ago he was the 14th field player for the Argentine coach (he accumulated 1,691 ‘, Lodi was always ahead, owner of that left wing that belonged to Filipe, who played double 3,317’), this has been the sixth footballer for Cholo, with 2,956 minutes, the round of tortilla, double that of Lodi (1,651 ‘). A change behind which beats an ambition: to play the Eurocup. The movement of the competition because of the 2020 coronavirus pandemic, its calendar year, gave this 2021 a second chance. And Mario Hermoso has played match by match with her in the lead.

Next Monday, May 24, you will know if you have succeeded. It will be the day that the coach makes the list of those mentioned official. The center-back has one last chance to show him that his name should be there. Saturday. In Valladolid. Atlético plays its last game of the season in Zorrilla, a game in which it depends on itself to be champion of the League. And Hermoso has been one of the fundamental pieces, either as a center-back, a third center-back displaced to the left and two lanes, but also as a left-handed winger in defense of four. If Llorente and Koke, also brilliant, fundamental to take this Atleti where it is, They have managed to reach the National Team, Hermoso is missing.

One last stumbling block can be found in its purpose and it is the nationalization of Laporte, also left-handed, like Hermoso, and Pau Torres, Iñigo Martínez, the last two fixed on Luis Enrique’s lists. Solid in defense, with a remarkable and dangerous exit in attackThere are many virtues, the same ones that two and a half years ago led him to what he is now looking for: the door of the National Team open before him.