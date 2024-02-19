The successor to the beautiful Kia Stinger may come after all!

It is a car that will soon be featured in AB recommendations. We are of course talking about the Kia Stinger. At the moment, the neat ones with low kilometers are still quite pricey, but they are starting to drop considerably.

Especially if you look across the border. A five-door liftback with complete equipment and, without exception, powerful engines. What's not to like? Yes, a BMW 4 Series GC or Audi A5 Sportback are more premium, but the difference is much less small than you would suspect.

No success

At its introduction, everyone already knew that the Kia Stinger would not be a super success. The main intention was that Kia wanted to prove that they could build a car that people really want, instead of a sensible car that you only buy on rational grounds. In that respect, the South Korean manufacturer has succeeded with flying colors. It's just a shame that a successor never materialized.

But that is not true, because the beautiful Kia Stinger WILL get a successor. YES! The French reports this Autoplus. According to them, there will be a fully electric sports sedan that should be seen as the successor to the Kia Stinger. The name will not be Stinger, but something less exciting: Kia EV8. This way you can also see exactly how to position the car: above the Kia EV6, below the Kia EV9. And then a large sedan, not a crossover.

Kia Stinger successor gets 612 hp and 800 km range!

The working title at the moment is Kia GT1. The car should serve as a competitor for the BMW i5, Mercedes-Benz EQE and Tesla Model S. So it is really a lot higher in the market than the previous Stinger.

It is remarkable that Kia is still coming up with a successor for the Stinger. When saying goodbye to the first generation Stinger, Kia said that the EV6 GT should be seen as its successor. But now the car gets a real full-fledged successor. This will be located on the Hyundai Group's eM platform. That is the next generation of EV platforms after the current e-GMP.

According to the French publication, the entry-level version of the Stinger will have 435 hp and the top version no less than 612 hp! The battery has a maximum capacity of 113.2 kWh, which should allow a range of 800 kilometers. The launch will take place in 2026.

Photo credit: Yellow Kia Stinger GT by @leroy1991 via Autoblog Spots!

