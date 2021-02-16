Mario Hermoso came to the rescue of Atlético’s rear in Granada. Although the rojiblanco team conceded for the fifth consecutive game, the Madrid’s return came at the right time to reinforce a central line that was suffering a lot from his side and that he had run out of Giménez due to some inconvenience.

The left profile that It’s so hard for Felipe. When the Brazilian has to play there, he is forced to outlining himself towards his less capable leg and out of place a lot, with too many meters behind him and having to stop the rival in many cases based on fouls. A position that was becoming a gap in the rear mattress, where Giménez doesn’t feel comfortable either. A) Yes, Hermoso traveled to Granada with a single training session with the group on his legs after overcoming the coronavirus and being confined to his home for two weeks until he tested negative in LaLiga.

And the needs of the team led the eleven head first. In the back of three centrals, leaving Felipe in the middle, where he can perform more, and Savic on the right, Beautiful was a luxurious reinforcement for Simeone. The player in charge of risking with the passes from behind, starting the game and finding the unchecks of his teammates into space. Hermoso completed 36 passes of the 43 he tried (83.7% correct), the second most of all Atlético after Koke (71). He also had to carry out 16 physical duels with the rival, the second most after Saúl (18). He left several shipments that generated danger, with Carrasco as the main recipient and at various times he moved to the band to play practically as a left back when Atlético tried to stretch and strengthen the midfield.

Simeone wanted to assess Hermoso’s performance after the game: “Today’s effort, that of Hermoso after 14 days at home, he played central, winger, retreated …”. A show of commitment from a player who has taken a giant step forward this season, where has found its ideal place behind three centrals that loses part of its essence when Hermoso is absent, since he is the player with the best ball output and with the most characteristics to be able to play pulled to the left, his natural leg. Now he will have to recover his physical form after so long standing, but he will do so based on prominence, a few minutes that he won again in another game where he made it clear again that this season he has gone from secondary to playing a fundamental role.