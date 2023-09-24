Liz, a girl from Michoacán, Mexico, generated great popularity on social networks, this by spreading a video in which she showed how to make flour tortillas with cajeta, due to her skill.the young foreigner, immediately went viral.

The lives of foreigners, when settling somewhere else, are filled with challenges and opportunities along the way. This time, a foreign girl, I can’t imagine that by showing how to prepare the best flour tortillas, It would be one of his publications that would have the most views.

It was through the TikTok social network, where the ‘@lizmercedm19’ account showed one of the most important culinary riches, the preparation of tortillas, which left everyone with their mouths open.

Along with the viral video that was shared along with the description: “Foreigner check, what one ate when there was only $50 pesos left for the week,” showed a delicious combination of flour tortillas with cajeta.

Thus, the young foreign Mexican, with her charisma and culinary skills, managed to make the audiovisual content go viral and generate a sensation on social networks, since, on her TikTok account, she usually broadcasts scenes from her daily life.

Therefore, this time, by sharing how he taught himself how to make delicious flour tortillas with cajeta, he also let his followers see how they can make the dish and enjoy it with their families.

In addition to this, it only took 15 seconds for the young woman to impress everyone by showing her culinary skills, a flour tortilla with cajeta, something that many They want to try it for the first time and give it their approval.

