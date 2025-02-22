Jenni Hermoso did not remain silent then and has not done so after the case of the kiss in the celebration of the World Cup already has a sentence. 48 hours after the conviction of the National Court to Luis Rubiales, the international footballer cataloged as “important precedent” the sentence for sexual aggression to the former president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

It is the first beautiful reaction after the trial. “After all, this will create an important precedent in a social environment in which there is still much to do,” wrote the front of the Mexican Tigers on Instagram, which cannot avoid thinking that society, and football in particular, still has to continue advancing in respect for women.

Rubiales has been sentenced to 18 months already paying 10,080 euros to the player for the events, although the judge refused to impose prison sentence. Of course, the sentence determines that there was no consent and that the aggression is compatible with the victim’s joy. Something that the Spanish footballer always defended.

This time, beautiful, 34, has not been summoned by Montse took for the matches that Spain is playing the Nations League. However, the world champion wanted to remember those who have always supported her in this fight. “I have the heart full of each of the people who have been, are and will continue with me in this fight.” Beautiful is already in Monterrey, training with his team.

Finally, the player recovers the famous “It is over”, the slogan with which the Spanish international players publicly positioned that August of 2023 just after conquering the World Cup in Sydney. “And now, it’s over,” closes the chapter that has put it on the front line the last 18 months. It is necessary to know if, as her lawyer suggests, the footballer resorts to the sentence in search of an increase in the punishment of Rubiales, who also intends to resort to the cause.