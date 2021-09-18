The wise leadership has given the private sector every possible opportunity in order to contribute strongly and actively participate in the renaissance process along with the government sector. Indeed, many companies have succeeded in being a “partner in the nation,” as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God bless him, said, with their great and sincere contributions to enhancing the performance of the national economy by employing more young national cadres. and injecting qualitative investments in various sectors.

One of those leading companies has practically returned the favor to the country by announcing 3,000 jobs for citizens, and confirming its commitment to implementing a series of initiatives that focus on developing national competencies, during the next five years, in line with the objectives of the Nafees program.

A noble step that deserved the appreciation of the wise leadership and its wise guidance to grant “priority and preference in government contracts” to the owners of the national initiative.

It is a clear message for companies that “only want to take from the homeland” to join the ranks of the loyal in the private sector, to play a real and effective role in the next fifty years, by attracting the most qualified and talented Emirati youth to the labor market, and giving them the opportunity to prove their true capabilities and their authentic metal, To make the growth sustainable and the boom continuing, with our conscious cadres looking to the future with confidence and optimism.

“the Union”