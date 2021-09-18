In the previews of the new episode of Beautiful today 18 September, broadcast on Channel 5 at 13.40: Steffy is still not well, the continuous painkillers she continues to take have made Forrester not very lucid and Liam more than anyone is worried about the little one too. Kelly. For this he asks advice from Bill, Wyatt and Justin …

Steffy she continues to feel bad but the constant painkillers she takes do not make her feel better, quite the contrary. They made it Forrester more vulnerable, very nervous and aggressive but also not very lucid. The situation that has arisen around Forrester is very worrying especially for those who love her. Until now Liam And Hope they took care of the little Kelly but the little girl wants to go back to her mother….

While the relationships between Thomas and Steffy are cold again, Liam is seriously busy taking care of the girl and he does so with the support of Bill, Wyatt And Justin.

Hope wants Kelly to stay with her …

A complicated situation for him Spencer but thanks to the help of Hope try to solve. His partner has every intention of keeping the baby Kelly so as not to make her suffer and to also be able to give a hand to Steffy who is unable to take care of her right now. Now Logan can take care of little Forrester but also of Beth and of Douglas snatched from his father’s hands …

But Liam does not fully agree with this situation. He thinks keeping Kelly away for a few more days can be unsettling Steffy, make her feel even worse than she feels now. The little girl is the only source of love that one can attach to Forrester and Spencer doesn’t want to make the tragic situation worse. For this the boy will decide to ask for help to friend Justin and al brother Wyatt. Their advice will be to do good for Steffy even at the cost of hurting her!