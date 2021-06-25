In the new episode of Beautiful today 25 June May 2021: Quinn has succeeded in her intent, Shauna is determined to leave, Shauna is aware of the facts, but decides to leave

In the advances of Beautiful of today June 25: Quinn has succeeded in its intent, she came up with her plan and managed to discredit Brooke in the eyes of the whole family. Shauna reaches Flo, to greet her before departure and confides that he has a video of her Bill is Brooke while they kiss. Shauna found out what happened to Villa Forrester, but she is still determined to leave Los Angeles.

Quinn has succeeded in her intent!

Quinn she came up with her plan and managed to discredit Brooke in front of the whole family. She has finally managed to get rid of her much-hated enemy and it doesn’t matter to her Fuller, if in succeeding it has also ruined the life of Bill is Katie. Ridge and the Lesser Logan, deeply disappointed by their partners, they decided to keep them away. Katie has chosen to take some time to reflect, while the designer seems to follow the advice of Quinn: will try to stop Shauna!

Shauna is determined to leave!

Read also: Fedez and Ferragni in Los Angeles for childbirth

Shauna he joined his daughter for a greeting before departure. Flo, already embittered by the situation due to the illness of Sally, he finds himself undergoing another removal. The girl tries to change her mother’s mind, but Shauna, still unaware of the new facts, she remains of her idea, she is convinced that leaving the city is the best solution for her, also because she does not want to give in to the temptation to show the video to Ridge, has no intention of causing him pain!

Shauna is aware of the facts, but decides to leave

Ridge decided to follow the advice of Quinn. After having a brief confrontation with Brooke, leave Villa Forrester to reach Shauna and stop it, but apparently, the Fulton, despite having learned of what happened, she has no intention of revising her decision, she continues to be convinced of her choice: to leave Los Angeles and return to Las Vegas!

Will this be his final choice? He will succeed Ridge to make her change her mind?