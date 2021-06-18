In the new episode of Beautiful today June 18, 2021: Quinn will go ahead with her plan, Quinn will do everything to ruin Brooke, Quinn wants to end Ridge and Brooke’s marriage

In the advances of Beautiful of today June 18: Brooke goes to the Forrester mansion to try to reason Quinn, but she is firm in her footsteps and will continue to carry out her plan. Brooke knows Quinn very well, he knows that he will do anything to get rid of her and to end his marriage to Ridge.

Donna, along with Brooke, has decided to organize a party to celebrate the reconciliation between the latter and Ridge, all family members will be present at the party.

Woman goes to her sister’s house to help her with the preparations, but as she scrolls through the photos on the digital frame donated by Ridge to Logan, is shocked by the image of Brooke who kisses Bill.

Donna is furious: how can her older sister do this a Katie? Brooke he immediately understands who can be the author of this and goes to Villa Forrester to try to reason Quinn. The Logan knows that the Fulton he will not give in, however, he tries, however, to convince her to avoid the scandal, but the Fulton, as expected by Brooke, he has no intention of it!

Brooke knows well Quinn, he knows that in this long period he has always wanted to discredit her in the eyes of the family. He started doing it correctly then when he realized it was hard to compete with Brooke Logan, has gone on to be there Quinn once upon a time, the evil one, with the dark personality!

Brooke trust in Ridge, he will understand her weakness!

At the house of Wyatt, Sally exchange a few words with Flo, which give way to understand his great resentment towards his rival. There Spectra she understood that the man she loves is in love with Fulton, but she won’t give up and will continue to lie about her illness.

Quinn confesses that the video was shot by Shauna, but, while her friend would have liked to save the marriage between Ridge is Brooke and he would never want to hurt Katie, there Fuller, he only wants one thing: to spoil Brooke and keep her away from the family forever. If to do this, others will have to suffer, that is not his problem! Quinn in this way he will be able to get rid of forever Brooke and will give her friend the opportunity to become the woman of Ridge Forrester!

Sally he will continue to lie about his health condition, but soon the truth will come out, causing a lot of trouble for him Spencer.