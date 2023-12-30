Genoa – Excited and critics, confident and pessimistic. The redevelopment project of Luigi Ferraris stadium makes Genoa and Sampdoria fans discuss and it couldn't be otherwise. But in this case we go beyond the classic dichotomy between those in favor and those against. There are many nuances, different souls that confront each other and themes that have been dormant for a while that are back in the news.

Overall, architect Hembert Penaranda's idea is pleasing, even if the debate is somewhat divided between those who expected a more drastic intervention and who are instead happy that the “temple” of Genoese football keeps its characteristic physiognomy intact. The possibility that the Ferraris could be renovated as has happened several times in the past – the latest for the Italia 90 World Cup – has also reopened the discussion among the supporters of the two teams on moving the stadium for “liberate” the Marassi neighborhood from the inevitable problems related to traffic and parking when Genoa and Sampdoria play but, even in this case, there are those who are satisfied that Ferraris will continue to stay where it has been for over a century.

The project created by the “Officine Architetti” studio was welcomed with enthusiasm by many Genoa fans. The former president Aldo Spinelli underlines: «From what I could see I have to admit that it is truly beautiful, worthy of two great teams like Genoa and Sampdoria. The renovation of the Marassi pitch was certainly necessary – he continues – as was the mayor's decisive stance (Bucci ed.) which is finally making the whole city more beautiful”.

Also for Gianni Fossati, son of Renzo, former Grifone number one between the 70s and 80s, Penaranda's Ferraris passes the exam. «Starting from the assumption that a restyling definitely needed to be carried out – he explains – this new project seems excellent to me. Of course, we would need to understand some details such as, for example, that of the turrets which would be lengthened to allow the opening of commercial spaces or understand how the common areas will be revised. But at first sight I'm absolutely happy. I am also convinced that this project is fundamental for the city of Genoa from all points of view.” Time to catch your breath, then Fossati adds: «But I can't help but say that I miss the old Ferraris, the sixty thousand and a turf that was envied by everyone».

Giovanni Villani of the Genoani Club Association is more cautious. «The images are beautiful, but I would say that it is quite premature also because you can't see many details very well. I hope there is an increase in spectator capacity because, at least as far as Genoa is concerned, the current 33,000 are probably a bit low. In my opinion, some space could be recovered for the fans near the press gallery, which now looks really sad.”

Riccardo Grossi, which has been going to the Ferraris for over forty years, asks a question about the original façade of the stadium: «Considering that we need to look at the project better – he says – my hope is that the façade of the grandstand which has survived various renovations will be maintained. I also hope that we can also intervene on the overall capacity of the system to go beyond the current 33 thousand”. A historic fan like Mario Epifani he is very cautious. «It's difficult to understand from the photos – she says – before expressing any judgement, it is necessary to see and understand the complete project».

The first reactions from the Blucerchiati fans are mixed. There are those who are clearly against it and those who are more in favor. Among the VIP fans, the actor Corrado Tedeschi he is the one who expresses the most judgment tranchant on the new Ferraris: «I don't like it. I want everything to stay as it is. It seems to me to be too stylized and too “modern” a project. You lose that wonderful feel of home and it all becomes business. Even the stadium resembles what football has become today, business. By doing so they take away that familiar atmosphere of when you went to the stadium in a certain way. I might not mind the hotel with a view of the field. Jokes aside, everyone says that our stadium is the most beautiful in Italy. So be careful when making changes. In short: show me the game, there's too much stuff around.”

Negative opinion also from Emanuele Vassallo, president of the Federclubs: «The support we like is not that of the skyboxes. I hope that when creating this structure they also take into account the sensitivity of us fans. Hotels and hotels interest me up to a certain point. I am interested in the creation of standing zones, that is, areas where fans can stand. It would be nice if this was also taken into account.”

Among the voices in favor of the new Ferraris, that of. stands out Claudio Andrea Gemme, CEO of Fincantieri Infrastructure, who looks at sustainability: «The fundamental thing is to have a return on investment through commercial spaces as they do in many Italian stadiums. With football matches you don't recover the investment, you recover it if you put in a shopping center that operates daily.” Thumbs up from Mauro Pizzorno, secretary of the Taxi Club Sampdoria: «The fact that the stadium is being renovated is positive. I read that the capacity will be increased, which is not a bad thing. Hotel? The idea that the stadium is more liveable beyond the match is not wrong.”