A beautiful and talented actress who was born as such on TV Azteca and suddenly moved away from the world of soap operas, reappears in a series of Televisawhich makes his fans happy above all.

‘Catalina and Sebastián’, ‘Como en el cine’, ‘La hija del jardinero’ and ‘Pobre diabla’ are some of the telenovelas that this beautiful Mexican actress starred in on TV Azteca years ago and we are referring to Alejandra Lazcano.

Alejandra Lazcano reappeared in the Televisa series ‘This story sounds to me’, which is broadcast on ‘El Canal de las Estrellas’ and whose plot tells stories related to songs that are successful.

‘This story sounds familiar to me’ had its sixth season premiere and in the first chapter appeared Alejandra Lazcano, who became known and famous on TV Azteca, but during 2015 she took part in ‘Caminos de Guanajuato’ and with her performance in this melodrama said goodbye to show business.

Then, in 2021, he returned to TV Azteca to act in unit programs such as ‘Un día para vivir’ and ‘Rutas de la vida’ and in 2022 he was seen in ‘La Reina del Sur’, a Telemundo production that starred Kate del Castillo.

In the years that Alejandra Lazcano was absent, she dedicated herself to her family, in 2016 she married businessman Mario Sariña and together they enjoy their relationship, since they have not had children, according to information in her biography.

The chapter of ‘This story sounds familiar’, Alejandra Lazcano starred in the chapter ‘Escandalo’, a song popularized by the Colombian singer Margarita ‘The Goddess of cumbia’.

Surely Alejandra Lazcano, a 38-year-old native of CDMX, will continue to appear in other Televis projects, as it is clear that He has resumed his artistic career.

