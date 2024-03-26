This beautiful 911 Turbo S has an extra 150 hp!

It's always hard to hold yourself back. Suppose you are a reasonably successful left back at a mediocre Kitchen Champion Division club and you have a social media account. Then there is a good chance that you can save a reasonable amount of money on a car. Because at the age of 20 you don't realize that your career can last a maximum of 15 years (with some exceptions), you immediately buy the biggest and coolest.

So when you go to the Porsche dealer, you choose the 911 Turbo S. However, there are already a lot of them on the road, so you are not very unique. You can now contact Porsche Manufaktur for special wishes, but you can of course also combine that with a visit to TechArt. In many cases this can be a bit too wrong, but a lot depends on the chosen configuration.

Beautiful 911 Turbo S, but a coupe

In this case, TechArt has the GTsport. This one is a little less extreme, the GTstreet. The intention is to create a 911 Turbo that is slightly better, faster and more exclusive in all areas, without overdoing it. A while ago we were able to show the Cabriolet version, now we have a purple Coupé for you!

In this case, a purple copy was chosen with some subtle TechArt modifications. In the end, there are still quite a number of modifications, such as the front spoiler, 'aero' front flap (it's not a hood, right?), side skirts, diffuser, carbon air exhaust and of course the obligatory TechArt spoiler.

More power (or a lot more power)

They also manage to find improvements under the hood. The 911 Turbo S is already a cannon as standard, with 650 hp and 800 Nm. At TechArt they have a performance kit that increases the power by 60 hp and 100 Nm to 710 hp and 900 Nm.

More power is possible, by the way, according to the Leonbergers you can go up to 150 extra hp. Then you also get hybrid turbos. The first 'Performance kit' will probably be an adolescent with a laptop, for 150 hp you will have to perform some more mods.

In terms of exclusivity, it's fine. TechArt will build 30 units of the GTsport. We do not say that you can simply order most parts separately. Not that it's just on the TechArt website to stand.

