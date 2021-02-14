Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Municipality of Abu Dhabi City has completed the natural beautification works for the Delma Street Bridge, located specifically at the intersection of Delma Street with Sultan Bin Zayed the First Street (Al Muroor Street), at a financial cost of AED 3,688,113, with the aim of enhancing the aesthetic scene in line with the comprehensive urban renaissance in Abu Dhabi. The municipality pays great attention to the preservation of the environment and the vegetation cover, and is keen to increase the green area to give aesthetic and healthy environmental dimensions that contribute to enhancing the bright image of Abu Dhabi city and the quality of life in it. The project works included planting a large group of poinciana trees and Indian jasmine with a beautiful view and a fragrant smell, which bear the warm atmosphere of Abu Dhabi.