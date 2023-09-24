Dubai Municipality has completed beautification works on four roundabouts in the emirate, including Al Warqaa Roundabout, Nad Al Sheba Roundabout, Nad Al Hamar Roundabout, and Al Khawaneej Roundabout, as part of the project to beautify public roundabouts across the emirate, which aims to develop their visual and aesthetic composition and design, in line with the “Art in Art” strategy. Public Spaces”, which aims to transform the Emirate of Dubai into an open, international art gallery available to everyone, and to enhance its position as a global city with distinguished cultural and artistic contributions.

The project to beautify public roundabouts in Dubai is one of the projects through which the municipality seeks to enhance the aesthetic and cultural appearance in the public places of the emirate, through innovative artistic designs that express the modern and urban spirit of Dubai, and are in line with its general appearance.

The idea of ​​​​the new design of Al Warqa Roundabout was inspired by the name of the area, as it contains a model that includes decorations of the Al Warqa bird around the roundabout’s ring. It is 3.5 meters high and 240 centimeters thick. The Nad Al Hamar model was inspired by the name of the area, and contains a model of roses that reflects the undulation of the red dunes. The heights of the models range between 1.9 and 2.9 meters. The idea of ​​Nad Al Sheba Roundabout came from the word Nad, which is a high earthen hill. It was designed to reflect the undulation of the figure with the ocean, and its heights ranged from 0.6 to 2.0 metres.

The model of Al Khawaneej Roundabout was also designed based on the name of the region, in reference to a fresh water well that was called Al Khawaneej. It is three meters high and was inspired by the agricultural desert environment for which the people of the region are famous.