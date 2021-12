Last night 806,000 viewers saw how Beau van Erven Dorens got angry after seeing images of Peter R. de Vries that had never been shown before. The presenter wanted to close his RTL 4 talk show, but was full and could not say anything for a while. Table guest Tijl Beckand immediately helped and started talking so that Beau could swallow. “It’s like he can walk right in here.”

