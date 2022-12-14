Guadalajara Jalisco.- Beau is Afraid is the new movie in which Ari Asterdirector of hereditary Y midsummeris working alongside acclaimed actor joaquin phoenix.

The production of A24 already has a official poster which was published by the production company on its social networks, where Joaquin Phoenix, Oscar winner, is shown in a child’s version.

This film becomes Ari Aster’s third film after the successes of Hereditary and Midsommar, which were well received in the horror genre.

Beau is Afraid will last 4 hours according to statements that the director referred to IndieWire, and it will be a “comic nightmare”.

In 2011, Aster directed a short film called Beau, where he also portrays various “disturbing events”, however it is unknown if this feature film will be based on that story.

“An intimate portrait spanning decades of one of the most successful businessmen of all time,” were the first clues to the plot of this film.

It should be noted that Phoenix is ​​working at the same time on the sequel to the jokerwhere the first photograph of what it would look like has already been released.

In addition, on the set of Beau is Afraid – which previously carried the name of Disappointment Blvd – images of Phoenix have been leaked.

So far there is no specific date for when the film will arrive, however, it is reported that it will be in the year 2023.