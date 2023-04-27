Joaquin Phoenix (Río Piedras, Puerto Rico, 1974) has begged viewers these days not to go see ‘Beau is afraid’ (in theaters on April 28) after consuming hallucinogenic mushrooms. It is not a boutade, but his words respond to a challenge that some university students have uploaded to the networks, going to the cinema to enjoy the latest film by Ari Aster, just as it happened in the distant 1991, when it became fashionable to get involved smoked to see ‘The Doors’ by Oliver Stone.

The truth is that the new proposal by Ari Aster, a cult New York director after renewing horror films with ‘Hereditary’ and ‘Midsommar’, does not need any psychotropic substance to be enjoyed. Perhaps a dose of caffeine to endure with eyes wide open during the long three hours that ‘Beau is afraid’ lasts, which is at the same time a dystopian nightmare, a black comedy and a family drama.

An image from ‘Beau is afraid’.







Phoenix is ​​present in almost all planes in the skin of a man we meet at the psychiatrist’s office. The controlling figure of his mother is guessed as the cause of his insecurities, so when he receives a disconcerting call assuring that she has been crushed to death by a gigantic chandelier, he undertakes a trip to the mansion of this successful businesswoman. .

pot trip



The first hour and a half of ‘Beau’s Afraid’ is funny and unsettling. It takes place in a lawless city of an alternate present, where murderers and thieves have no police to stop them. The Kafkaesque adventures of the protagonist would delight Terry Gilliam from ‘Brazil’. Later, our fearful and paranoid hero ends up injured and taken in by a family so nice that it can only hide shady intentions. There are flashbacks to her childhood and Phoenix can embroider the role of moron, closer to ‘Her’ than to the Joker.

A forest, Ari Aster’s favorite film setting, triggers the film’s level of surrealism. The representation of a play that functions as a mirror game of the bewildered Beau’s own life demands too much from the viewer, who from then on can only be willing to admit any pot fare from the director. “Beau is someone whose development has been seriously stunted,” Aster notes. «There are many unresolved things inside him or that he does not understand. He is paralyzed with anxiety, trapped in himself and suspended in a state similar to that of adolescence ».