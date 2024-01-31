The recent lowest price according to Amazon it is €399.95. The current price is the lowest ever, as already mentioned. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The Amazon offers today allow us to purchase a few Beats Studio Pro . The reported discount is 25% off the recent lowest price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

Beats Studio Pro, the features

Beats Studio Pro

The Beats Studio Pro offer three distinct integrated audio profiles to improve the listening experience. This model also allows you to use two different listening modes: fully adaptive active noise cancellation (ANC) and Transparency mode.

Headphones are meant for integrate better with Android and iOS, allowing single-tap pairing and including a variety of native operating system features. It also has a custom spatial audio feature with dynamic head position detection.

The battery promises 40 hours of listening. With about ten minutes of charging, the manufacturer ensures that it is possible to get 4 hours of additional listening, for those who are in a hurry to charge their headphones. The microphones also allow you to speak in voice chat and make calls.