Promotions have begun Prime Offers Festival and this means that there are many discounts ready for you on Amazon Italy. One of the most interesting products is Beats Solo3, wireless headphones compatible with iOS and Android devices. The price on offer is €159.99. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this pair of headphones it is €229.95. The current price is the best since the end of May 2023. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The Beats Solo3 they are high-performance wireless headphones with noise cancellation. They are equipped with an Apple W1 chip and Class 1 Bluetooth wireless connectivity. The battery promises up to 40 hours of playback. They are compatible with iOS and Android. In the package you will find Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones, case, universal USB charging cable (from USB-A to USB Micro-B).