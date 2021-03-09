The union conflict between the UOCRA and the SITRAIC added a chapter of violence on Tuesday. This time the confrontation between the groups occurred meters from a school, on Calle 63 between 19 and 20.

According to the local newspaper El Día, the violent confrontation, which included shovels, bottles and stones, left the balance of at least one person hospitalized.

The nearby school activated a security protocol to preserve the physical integrity of students and their families, who were in the middle of entering the educational establishment at 8 in the morning.

Apparently, in the middle of a UOCRA assembly, about 15 people identified with the Union of Industry and Construction Workers (SITRAIC) appeared and the confrontation began.

Official sources reported that the injured man is a 48-year-old man, who was treated at the San Martín Hospital for multiple blows and a broken arm.

The bullfights were recorded on the security cameras of the neighborhood, whose neighbors affirm that it is very quiet.

The complaint fell on the UFI 1 and the Justice already charged one of the aggressors under the heading “investigation of wrongdoing and injuries.”

Both factions of the construction guild have been at odds for a long time. Last January there was a new chapter of this fierce union intern in the town of Ensenada, at the entrance to the Hydroelectric Power Plant.

There, a protest ended in a serious confrontation between two factions of that union, which included shots and stones and left two seriously injured.

According to the first information, Techint company workers denounced that the UOCRA faction headed by Cristian “Puly” Medina, one of Juan Pablo “Pata” Medina’s sons, attacked them with stones, sticks and even firearms.

“They want to recover the works in the region and SITRAIC, which is the new union, has the Techint work, which is one of the largest. That is why they attacked us,” the workers said at that time.

AFG