Apple-controlled audio accessories company Beats unveiled new colors for its true wireless flagship, the Studio Buds. Versions in blue, gray and pink will be on sale from tomorrow. Sold in Italy for 149 euros, as usual. All other colors remain available. Beats said Studio Buds were the fastest-selling product in Beats history. On this occasion, the company declared that some new software features will be introduced: smartphones with Android will have “Locate My Beats” which will allow you to remotely locate the headphones. It will be possible to add a widget to control the music, the battery and the listening modes between noise cancellation and transparency.