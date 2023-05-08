A father from Pianura, a district of Naples, beats his newborn son and bites him because he can’t make him stop crying: a video shows the parent ranting against the little one, holding him in his arms in the living room of the house while the mother was in the bathroom. “We were in the bedroom. Federico for the first time since he was born, starts crying at night. It has always been very calm, the joy of every mother. We went out of the bedroom to get him to eat. Even before I felt a sense of nausea. We went into the living room where there was a video camera, put on at the request of the aunt, because we had already guessed something but I didn’t want to believe it” – says the little boy’s mother in a video released by journalist Pino Grazioli.

The camera installed in the living room was known to the man, who had never engaged in violent behavior in the past: “My ex partner doesn’t look like the person you see in the video. According to what I thought he was a totally different man and that’s what I put on the police record. I went to report right away. He was aware of the presence of the camera”. The woman had had a health problem at the time of the events: “I had stomach pains, severe nausea. I take the swing to make him put it in and go to the bathroom. I start to vomit and what always happens happens: every time the child went into his father’s arms he had hysterical crises. But we have always encouraged him to take it and have a relationship with this child.

“From the bathroom – he says – I begin to hear Federico cry but I was sick and I couldn’t go back to get him. He initiates this series of unjustified violence. Biting, pinching, yanking, he slammed his head on the chair. In all of this I had given him to him because he was in the safest place in the world: the arms of the father ”. The woman would only have noticed the violence suffered by the child the following morning when she, preparing the little one to go out, noticed the bite mark on her face and would have started to investigate. “Check if the child has suffered other violence and prepare all the precautionary measures for his safety. We expect that Federico’s father will be denounced and that there will be the right measures against him. We will follow the story with the utmost attention to the safety of the child and the mother” – declared the deputy of the Green-Left Alliance Francesco Emilio Borrelli.