The judoka who won a gold medal at the Paris Olympics went from having 24,799 followers to 3.4 million in 1 month

Beatriz Souza26 years old, is the Brazilian Olympic medalist who has grown the most on Instagram in the last 30 days. Gold in judothe athlete jumped from 24,799 followers on July 13 to 3.4 million on August 12 this year. The data is from the consultancy Bites.

Then the gymnast appears Julia Soares18, who won the unprecedented bronze in artistic gymnastics as a team. She went from 55,935 to 2.7 million followers in the same period. In 3rd place is Brasilia’s Caio Bonfim33, which led to silver in race walking. It went from 17,821 to 468,601.

Part of the growth is driven by the collective efforts led by CazéTVchannel of the streamer Casimiro Miguel, who broadcast the Paris Olympic Games. During the broadcasts, the presenters asked Internet users to follow the athletes so that they could grow on social media and, consequently, have a greater chance of closing sponsorship deals.

The influencer’s initiative also helped other competitors besides Beatriz, Júlia and Caio, such as the gymnast Lorraine dos Santos26, who saw her Instagram account grow from 145,813 to nearly 1.9 million followers.

NETWORKS PODIUM

With 14 million followers, the surfer Gabriel Medina30 years old, is the social media champion. The bronze medalist was already the most followed athlete even before the competition. However, he gained 2.7 million followers throughout the month.

THE greatest medalist of all time from Brazil, Rebecca Andrade25, occupies 2nd place on the Instagram podium with 11 million. Completing the top 3, the skateboarder Rayssa Leal16 years old, now has more than 9 million followers.

Brazil’s medals in Paris

At the Paris Olympics, Brazil regressed to the same number of gold medals won in London in 2012. The country ended its participation in 2024 with only 3 gold medals, 4 fewer compared to the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and Rio in 2016.

In total, Brazilian athletes won 20 medals (3 gold, 7 silver and 10 bronze), one less than in the competitions held in Japan, when they secured a record number of medals in a single edition of the Games by obtaining 21 medals (7 gold, 6 silver and 8 bronze).

Read more: