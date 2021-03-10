After the revelation made by the writer Beatriz Sarlo in Comodoro Py, within the framework of the case about the “VIP Vaccination”, its editor Carlos Diaz He provided more details on how the offer of Governor Axel Kicillof’s wife was for the intellectual to apply the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus.

“It was a somewhat unfortunate situation that got out of hand. It was all very transparent for me and it became something else that, depending on which side it falls on, a twisted reading is made to hurt,” Diaz said.

The head of the Siglo XXI publishing house made these statements in Radio with you, after the presentation that Sarlo made earlier before the federal judge María Eugenia Capuchetti and the prosecutor Eduardo Taiano, to whom he indicated that it was Soledad Quereilhac, Kicillof’s wife, who suggested they apply the Russian medication as part of a campaign to dispel doubts about its effectiveness.

“Soledad Quereilhac proposed me to Beatriz Sarlo to build trust. I explained (to Sarlo) in a simple email asking him if he was interested in being part of an awareness campaign, that it was something serious in the province of Buenos Aires. It was so transparent, “he remarked.

Díaz said that he has known Quereilhac for about 25 years. “He told me that idea he had of proposing Beatriz as one of the people who could join the campaign that the province of Buenos Aires was carrying out to get people vaccinated,” he added.

He recalled that these contacts took place before the scandal that was generated when it was learned that a “VIP vaccination” was operating in the Ministry of Health, for which President Alberto Fernández fired Ginés González García.

Díaz also indicated that “the emails” about those conversations have transpired and recalled that “it was an awareness campaign for people to get vaccinated” and that “it was a serious thing.”

Followed, he stressed that “Beatriz is extremely sensible” and that “there was nothing dark.”

