The writer and intellectual Beatriz Sarlo affirmed on Wednesday night, in a television talk, that she was offered the Sputnik V vaccine “under the table” and that she rejected it. “I’d rather die drowning from Covid”, he assured.

The confession was made on the show Two voices, from TN, in which it was discussed about corruption in Argentine politics and about the ways of proceeding of Justice, as a result of the reduction of the sentence of former vice president Amado Boudou. Present were Mariano Recalde and Victoria Tolosa Paz, from the Frente de Todos, and Hernán Lombardi and Adolfo Rubinstein, from Together for Change, among others.

Sarlo’s reaction came when, after an explanation of what she believed should be done regarding the discussion about corruption, Recalde made a comment.

“It cannot be that politicians and intellectuals are absolutely involved in a discussion about corruption. There must be a political and intellectual agreement so that those who have committed crimes go to prison, their names are Amado Boudou, Cristina Kirchner, Mauricio Macri or the Holy Spiritregardless of their human or transhuman nature, “said Sarlo.

And he sentenced, referring to the Boudou case: “It cannot be that it is put into discussion about whether someone is going to be tried, the conviction or the possible conviction, and if he has the right to a philosophy course.”

Beatriz Sarlo also referred to corruption in Argentina and the case of Amado Boudou.

It was then that Recalde replied: “Another of the agreements that we should reach is not to condemn through the media and that the crimes committed by Beatriz Sarlo, Marcelo Bonelli or whoever, be tried in the Judicial Power.”

That was the foot for the writer to shoot that forceful phrase: “At the moment, I did not commit any. They offered me the vaccine under the table and I said: ‘Never, I’d rather die from drowning from Covid’. So at the moment, none. “

His confession barely elicited an expression of approval from the ruling senator. “Sounds perfect to me,” he said.

Regarding the benefits that Amado Boudou received in recent days, the essayist stated that “here they are obviously looking for a pardon or an amnesty of all the defendants or possible defendants of Kirchnerism. “

“Boudou, who cost the Republic neither more nor less than the resignation of one of the great jurists, Esteban Righi, is on the loose or may be on the loose. What is really being sought is to centralize the scandal in the figure of Boudou, but I believe that there is a plan of de-accountability, “Sarlo stressed.

On the other hand, the writer reflected on the topic of vaccines in the country and asked to remove the discussion from the scene. “The situation abounds in repeated arguments and small variations that seem different, but are repeated. I do not distinguish that in the town there is an anti-vaccine reaction. Even if the PRO wanted it. I don’t care if the PRO went to a church and prayed for an anti-vaccine reaction, “he said.

“The experience with vaccines in Argentina is a century old. As I am very old, I was waiting for the polio vaccine at 7 years old. Nobody thought that if we gave ourselves the vaccine we would be paralyzed. These irrational ideas, it seems to me that politicians should bar them from the theater, to introduce a certain rationality into the discussion, “he added.

For her, it would be necessary to “recover the historical experience, from the enormous number of deaths in the nineteenth century with pandemics until vaccines arrived”, since “Argentina had a successful experience” with them.

“That experience must be told, not saying who was vaccinated less, who was vaccinated more. In principle I do not see that fear, the most humble people I know are looking forward to the vaccines, not fleeing,” he closed.

